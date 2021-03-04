Judge Finds 2nd Man Guilty in Fatal Stabbing at a St. Cloud Bar

ST. CLOUD -- A Stearns County judge has found another man guilty in a fatal stabbing at the Red Carpet Nightclub.

Lawrence Johnson - Stearns County Jail

Twenty-eight-year-old Christopher Johnson was found guilty on two counts of 2nd-degree murder in the death of Unity McGill. He is the second man found guilty in this case. Johnson's brother Lawrence Johnson was found guilty in October. A third man, 28-year-old Bryant Stephenson, has a hearing scheduled in April.

The men are accused of getting into a fight with another man on the dance floor with McGill getting caught up in the fray.

Records show bouncers removed the three defendants from the bar, but surveillance video shows them re-entering a short time later. The three men are then seen finding McGill on the dance floor and attacking him.

Bryant Stephenson - Stearns County Jail

McGill died from multiple stab wounds.

There is no sentencing date set for Christopher Johnson. Lawrence Johnson is due to be sentenced on March 17th.