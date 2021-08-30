Third and Final Red Carpet Stabbing Suspect Found Guilty

ST. CLOUD -- A Stearns County jury has convicted the third and final suspect in a fatal stabbing at the Red Carpet Nightclub in St. Cloud.

Twenty-nine-year-old Bryant Stephenson was found guilty on two counts of 2nd-degree murder in the death of Unity McGill in 2019.

Get our free mobile app

The other two suspects, 28-year-old Christopher Johnson has been sentenced to 40 years in prison while his brother, 29-year-old Lawrence Johnson was sentenced to 34 years behind bars.

Christopher Johnson (left) and Lawrence Johnson - Stearns County Jail

The three men got into a fight with another man on the dance floor with McGill getting caught up in the fray. Records show bouncers removed the three defendants from the bar, but surveillance video shows them re-entering a short time later. The three men are then seen finding McGill on the dance floor and attacking him.

McGill died from multiple stab wounds.

Stephenson will be sentenced on November 9th.

Jim Maurice, WJON

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)