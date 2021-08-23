Jury Trial Starting for Last Suspect in Red Carpet Stabbing

ST. CLOUD -- A jury trial is scheduled to begin Monday for the last of three suspects in a fatal stabbing at the Red Carpet Nightclub in St. Cloud.

Twenty-nine-year-old Bryant Stephenson is charged with two counts of aiding and abetting 2nd-degree murder in the death of Unity McGill in 2019.

Get our free mobile app

Twenty-eight-year-old Christopher Johnson has been sentenced to 40 years in prison while his brother, 29-year-old Lawrence Johnson was sentenced to 34 years behind bars.

Christopher Johnson (left) and Lawrence Johnson - Stearns County Jail

The three men are accused of getting into a fight with another man on the dance floor with McGill getting caught up in the fray. Records show bouncers removed the three defendants from the bar, but surveillance video shows them re-entering a short time later. The three men are then seen finding McGill on the dance floor and attacking him.

McGill died from multiple stab wounds.

LOOK: Milestones in women's history from the year you were born Women have left marks on everything from entertainment and music to space exploration, athletics, and technology. Each passing year and new milestone makes it clear both how recent this history-making is in relation to the rest of the country, as well as how far we still need to go. The resulting timeline shows that women are constantly making history worthy of best-selling biographies and classroom textbooks; someone just needs to write about them.

Scroll through to find out when women in the U.S. and around the world won rights, the names of women who shattered the glass ceiling, and which country's women banded together to end a civil war.

NEVER FORGET: Images from 9/11 and the days after