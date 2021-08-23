Jury Trial Starting for Last Suspect in Red Carpet Stabbing
ST. CLOUD -- A jury trial is scheduled to begin Monday for the last of three suspects in a fatal stabbing at the Red Carpet Nightclub in St. Cloud.
Twenty-nine-year-old Bryant Stephenson is charged with two counts of aiding and abetting 2nd-degree murder in the death of Unity McGill in 2019.
Twenty-eight-year-old Christopher Johnson has been sentenced to 40 years in prison while his brother, 29-year-old Lawrence Johnson was sentenced to 34 years behind bars.
The three men are accused of getting into a fight with another man on the dance floor with McGill getting caught up in the fray. Records show bouncers removed the three defendants from the bar, but surveillance video shows them re-entering a short time later. The three men are then seen finding McGill on the dance floor and attacking him.
McGill died from multiple stab wounds.
