Judge to Get Closing Arguments in St. Cloud Woman’s Murder Trial

ST. CLOUD -- Testimony has ended in a St. Cloud woman's murder trial. Now, 41-year-old Lindsay Shelltrack-Miller must wait for a judge's ruling in the case.

Shelltrack-Miller is charged with fatally stabbing a man last April. She is standing trial for 2nd-degree murder without intent while committing a felony.

The Stearns County Attorney's Office says both sides will be submitting written closing arguments and they expect a verdict in early December. A judge is determining whether Shelltrack-Miller is guilty through a bench trial after she waived her right to have her case tried before a jury.

St. Cloud Police were called to a home in the 1500 block of 9th Avenue North around 12:00 p.m. on April 19th. Officers found 36-year-old Justin Berge with a stab wound and making gasping sounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

According to the charges, Shelltrack-Miller called 911 to report she stabbed Berge after an argument. It started when she said she threw water on Berge two or three times. Berge allegedly then threw a can of pop at her.

The woman said Berge was coming toward her and she pepper-sprayed him. She said Berge then threw her to the ground and was kneeling over her. That's when the woman said she reached into her fanny pack, grabbed a knife, reached across his body to try to nick him to get him to back off.

Court records show police watched surveillance video that showed Berge running down the alley to escape the woman when she latches onto his back as if she was trying to grab something. As Berge is seen picking up items on the ground, Shelltrack-Miller allegedly begins kicking him and spraying him with pepper spray.

Police say the video shows the man trying to restrain Shelltrack-Miller when she reaches into her pack and pulls something out. The charges state that's when she extends her arm in one stabbing motion toward Berge's chest.

Shelltrack-Miller continues to be held in the Stearns County Jail.

