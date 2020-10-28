Jury Finds Man Guilty in Fatal Stabbing at a St. Cloud Bar

ST. CLOUD -- A Stearns County jury has found one of three men accused in a fatal stabbing at the Red Carpet Nightclub last December guilty.

Twenty-nine-year-old Lawrence Johnson has been found guilty on two counts of 2nd-degree murder and two counts of 5th-degree assault. The Stearns County Attorney's Office says the jury also determined aggravating factors in their verdict because the crimes were committed by three or more offenders.

The cases against two other men charged in the stabbing, 28-year-old Bryant Stephenson and 27-year-old Christopher Johnson, are still ongoing.

Bryant Stephenson (left), Christopher Johnson - Stearns County Jail

The three men are accused of assaulting 29-year-old Unity McGill of St. Cloud inside the Red Carpet Nightclub at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, December 29th.

According to court documents, the three suspects were removed from the bar after a fight with another man at about 1:00 a.m. At some point, they reentered the bar and approached McGill on the dance floor. McGill was stabbed several times and later died at St. Cloud Hospital.