Judge Sentences One of Three Men Charged in Red Carpet Stabbing

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has been sentenced to more than 34 years in prison for his role in a fatal stabbing at the Red Carpet Nightclub.

Twenty-nine-year-old Lawrence Johnson was sentenced to 34 years and seven months in the murder of Unity McGill.

Johnson gets credit for already serving more than a year in the county jail. He is one of three men accused in the December 2019 stabbing. Johnson's brother, 28-year-old Christopher Johnson was recently found guilty on two counts of 2nd-degree murder. He'll be sentenced on June 8th. A third man, 28-year-old Bryant Stephenson has a hearing scheduled in April.

The men are accused of getting into a fight with another man on the dance floor with McGill getting caught up in the fray. Records show bouncers removed the three defendants from the bar, but surveillance video shows them re-entering a short time later. The three men are then seen finding McGill on the dance floor and attacking him.

Bryant Stephenson (left) and Christopher Johnson - Stearns County Jail

McGill died from multiple stab wounds.