Last Murderer in Red Carpet Fatal Stabbing Sentenced

ST. CLOUD -- A Stearns County judge has sentenced the third and final suspect in a fatal stabbing at the Red Carpet Nightclub in St. Cloud.

Twenty-nine-year-old Bryant Stephenson was given a prison term of 40 years.

A jury previously found him guilty on two counts of 2nd-degree murder in the death of Unity McGill in 2019.

The other two suspects, 28-year-old Christopher Johnson has been sentenced to 40 years in prison while his brother, 29-year-old Lawrence Johnson was sentenced to 34 years behind bars.

Christopher Johnson (left) and Lawrence Johnson

The three men got into a fight with another man on the dance floor with McGill getting caught up in the fray.

Records show bouncers removed the three defendants from the bar, but surveillance video shows them re-entering a short time later. The three men are then seen finding McGill on the dance floor and attacking him.

McGill died from multiple stab wounds.

