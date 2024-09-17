ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The week of big tour announcements continues on Tuesday with the Sebastian Maniscalco tour announcing it is adding Minnesota to its schedule. Sebastian Maniscalco's "It Ain't Right" tour will hit Xcel Energy Center on February 14th next year.

Maniscalco is a comedian, actor, and podcast host known for his physical humor. He has appeared in the movies "The Green Book" and "The Irishman," and voice acted in "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" and "IF." The "It Ain't Right" tour will dissect today's absurdities from nonexistent manners to soaring prices to the chaos of social media.

Maniscalco says the response to the tour has been incredible, the crowds have been electric and he is gearing up to bring even more on the second leg. Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday.

