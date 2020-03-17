Sean E. Bernick, 54, Albany

June 3, 1965 – March 14, 2020

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, services for Sean E. Bernick, age 54 of Albany -- originally scheduled for Saturday -- have been cancelled.

Sean Edward Bernick was born on June 3, 1965 at St Mary’s Hospital in Minneapolis to Stephen and Lucy (Justin) Bernick. He graduated from Albany High School in 1984. He worked for Jennie O for a few years before moving to Minnetonka and working at North Star Distributing for almost 15 years. He later returned to Albany and continued to work in distribution. Sean enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time outdoors. He also enjoyed building models of military vehicles, and airplanes.

Sean is survived by his mother; Lucy of Albany, brothers; Eric (Candice) of Melrose, and Alex (Naomi Jones) of Brainerd. He is also survived by his godfather; Francis Kalusche, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father; Stephen (2007), grandparents, infant brother Stephen Jr., godmother, Mariella, and cousin, Nancy along with many aunts and uncles.