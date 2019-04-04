SCTCC Names 2 Finalists for Vice President Position

ST. CLOUD -- A woman from Idaho and another woman from Iowa are the two finalists for a vice president position at St. Cloud Technical and Community College.

The Search Advisory Committee has recommended Michelle Schutt who is currently the Vice President of Student Services at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls as well as Lisa Stich who is currently the Executive Dean of the Estherville Campus for Iowa Lakes Community College.

Open forums with both candidates will be held as they apply to become the SCTCC's next Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs.

Schutt will be in town Tuesday (April 9th) from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. and Stich will be here on Wednesday (April 10th) from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. The open forums will be in the Northway Building's North Commons on the SCTCC campus.

The expected start date for the new Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs is July 1st.