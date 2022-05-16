SCTCC Baseball Update – May 16th, 2022

ST. CLOUD TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE CYCLONES BASEBALL RECAP AND REGION 13 GAME RECAPS

(Friday May 13th)

REGION 13 NJCAA TOURNAMENT

POOL B

CENTURY COLLEGE WOOD DUCKS 11 RIVERLAND CT BLUE DEVILS 1

The Wood Ducks defeated their region rivals the Riverland Blue Devils, backed by fourteen hits, including three home runs and thee doubles and a solid pitcher performance by Kaden Pfeffer. He threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up five hits, one run and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Wood Ducks offense was led by Brock Larson, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Charles Thilodeau went 2-for-3 with a home run for four RBIs and he scored two runs. Justin Baehler went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Brayden Bengston went 1-for-4 with a home run and Xander Paar went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Ben Clapp went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

NO STATS AVAILABLE FOR RIVERLAND

CENTRAL LAKES COLLEGE RAIDERS 6 RIDGEWATER WARRIORS 5

The Raiders defeated their region 13 rivals the Warriors, backed by six timely hits, including a home run and a double. This gave Derin Gaudette good support, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, five runs and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Raiders offense was led by Eli Roberts, he went 1-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Derin Gaudette went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Noah Cekalla went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Adam Braun went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs.

The Warriors starting pitcher was Reece Schwartz, he threw a complete game, he gave up six hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. The Warriors were led on offense by Nolan Spence, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for four RBIs. Seth Resnick went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Brad Beckmann and Tyler Flis both went 1-for-3 and each scored a run.

RIDGEWATER WARRIORS 13 NDSCS WILDCATS 1

The Warriors defeated their Region 13 rivals the Wildcats, backed by ten hits, including four home runs and a double, aided by five walks and good defense. Their starting pitcher Sam Lenarz threw a complete game to earn the the win. He gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Warriors offense was led by Nolan Spence, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs. Bennett Knapper went 2-for-3 with a home run for four RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Jadrien Keavy went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and Josh Roob went 2-for-3 with a home run. Reece Schwirtz went 1-for-3 with a double and Tyler Traphaen went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Seth Resnick earned two walks and he scored two runs. Brad Bickman earned a walk and he scored a run and Tyler Flis scored two runs.

The Wildcats starting pitcher was Hunter Wamre, threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, nine runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Gavin Klevgaard threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, four runs and one walk. Their offense included Loren Jacobson went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run, Ben Deiber went 1-for-3 and Colton Frank earned a walk.

RIVERLAND CC BLUE DEVILS 9 NDSCS WILDCATS 2

The Blue Devils defeated their Region 13 foe the Wildcats, backed by seven hits, they were aided by five walks and good defense. Nick Adamy started on the mound for the Blue Devils, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, two runs and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Blue Devils offense was led by Jose Lopes, he went 1-for-2 for four RBIS, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Jeremy Vega went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a run. Evan Hubatch went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Jared Grams went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Cameron Scott went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Drew Copley went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Xander Colon went

1-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt and he scored two runs, Jake Bryan earned a walk and he scored a run and Jeremy Portela scored a run.

The Wildcats starting pitcher was Ben Welle, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, eight runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Devan Swerman threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded one strike. Their offense was led by Trevor Etcitty went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Isaac Lousmore went 3-for-3 and he scored a run. Grant Mundahl went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Ben Welle and Asaiah Smith both went 1-for-3.

CENTRAL LAKES CC RAIDERS 9 CENTURY CC WOOD DUCKS 1

The Raiders defeated their Region 13 rivals the Wood Ducks to earn a berth into next weekends national qualifier. The Raiders collected sixteen hits, including three doubles and a triple and they played great defense. This gave their starting pitcher Noah Cekalla a great deal of support, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just four hits, one run, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Raiders offense was led by Kyle Baker, he went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double for four big RBIs. Derin Gaudette went 2-for-5 with a triple and a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Gunnar Wicklund went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Erubiel Ozuna went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored two runs. Rylee Rausch went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk Mason Agir went 1-for-4. Leo Villa went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and Adam Braun went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Eli Roberts went 1-for-3, he earned two walks, he had two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs.

The Wood Ducks starting pitcher was Dylan Immel, he threw one inning, he gave up six hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Justin Hanson threw one inning, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Blake Gulden threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Wood Ducks offense was led by Brayden Bengston, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Ben Clapp and Chris Jacobs both went 1-for-4, Xander Paar earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Brock Larsen earned a walk and Noah Drusch earned a walk and he scored a run.

RIDGEWATER WARRIORS 13 CENTURY CC WOOD DUCKS 12 (10 In.)

The Warriors defeated their Region 13 rivals the Wood Ducks, backed by eight hits, including a home run, a triple and four doubles. Their starting pitcher Ayden Gustafson threw two innings, he gave up five hits, six runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Jack Howard threw four innings in relief, he gave up five hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Josh Robb threw four innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Warriors were led on offense by Nolan Spence, he went 3-for-6 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Seth Resnick went 3-for-6 with a double for two RBIs. Brady Bickman went 3-for-7 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Tyler Trophagen went 3-for-7 with a triple for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Bennett Knapper went 2-for-4- with a home run, two walks and he scored three runs. Josh Roob went 2-for-5 wiht a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored three runs. Reece Schwartz went 1-for-5 wiht a sacrifice bunt, he was credited for two RBIs and he scored a run. Tyler Flis went 1-for-7 and he scored a run, Jadvien Keanu went 1-for-5 and Carter Thelen scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Wood Ducks was Ty Valiton, he threw two innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jack Vlosaty, threw five innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeout. Isaac Finley threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Charlie Atkinson threw 2/3 of an inning to close it out.

The Wood Ducks offense was led by Xander Paar, he went 3-for-6 with three doubles for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Brock Larsen went 2-for-5 with a home and a triple for two RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Chris Jacobs went 3-for-6 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Zac Evanston went 1-for-5 with a home run for three RBIs and Justin Baehler went 1-for-5 with a home run. Ben Clapp went 2-for-5 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a run. Brayden Bengston went 3-for-6 with a double and he scored three runs. Charles Thilbodeau earned two walks and he scored a run and Noah Drusch earned two walks and he had a stolen base.

POOL A

STCTC CYCLONES 15 ITASCA CC VIKINGS 4 (5 Innings)

The Cyclones defeated their regional rivals the Vikings, backed by fifteen hits, including four home runs and a double and solid defense. This gave their starting pitcher, righty Drew Beier from Foley High School a great deal of support, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, four runs and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Drew Beier, he had huge day at the plate, he went 3-for-3 with two home runs for four big RBIs, he earned walk and he scored four runs. His second home run was nearly 400’ to straight away centerfield at Putz field. Brady Linn from Rocori High School had a very good day, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Michael Solis from Gregory Portland High School Texas, went 3-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Frank Fernandez from Keys Gate Charter School Florida went 1-for-3 for two RBIs. Austin Kantola from Dassel Cokato High School went 2-for4 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Dylan Haskamp from Sauk Centre High School went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jackson Peter from Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa High School went 2-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Carter Wessel from Paynesville Area High School went 1-for-1 with a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run.

The Vikings starting pitcher was Riley Resnick, he threw four innings, he gave up nine runs, eight hits, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Vikings offense was led by Jake Eltiste went 1-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs and Jackson Bonnerville went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Daniel Wensloff went 1-for-3 with home run and Cade Marquardt from Litchfield High School went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. David Morales went 2-for-2 and scored a run.

ROCHESTER CTC YELLOW JACKETS 11 NORTHLAND CTC PIONEERS 1

The Yellow Jackets defeated their Region 13 foe the Pioneers, backed by fourteen hits, including a some very timely hitting and good “D”. Their starting pitcher was Alex Dietl, a lefty from Foley High School, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Yellow Jackets offense was led by Carlos Martinez, he went 3-for-3 with a home run and a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Gustavo Gonzalez went 2-for-2 for a RBI and he scored two run. Blake Schilling went 1-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs and Zebastain Bolduc went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored two runs. Klayton Hawkins went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored two runs Izaak Stevens went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run.

The Blue Devils starting pitcher Carter Anderson threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up six hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Humberto Montemayer threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Noah Warne threw 1/3 of an inning, he issued one walk.

Their offense was led by Abel Rodriquez, he went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and Gannon Kemper went 1-for-2. Marcos Salazar had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Keaden Kempert went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run.

ITASCA CC VIKINGS 11 MESABI NORESMEN 1

The Vikings defeated their region and Iron range neighbor the Noresman, backed by thirteen hits, including three home runs, a triple and a double. That gave their starting pitcher great support, Alex McBride threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Vikings offense was led by Cade Marquardt from Litchfield High School, he went

2-for-4 with two home runs for five big RBIs. Jack Bonneville went 3-for-4 with a triple and a double for two RBIs and he scored three runs.Dawson Stevens went 1-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs. Jake Eltisle went 2-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Norseman starting pitcher was Brandon Lind, he threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Their offense was led by Gage Kracht, he went 2-for-2 for a RBI. Brandon Lind went 1-for-3, Max Grundhofer went 1-for-1 and he scored a run and Nicholas Peters earned two walks.

NORTLAND CTC PIONEERS 6 MESABI RANGE COLLEGE 1

ROCHESTER CT YELLOW JACKETS 6 STCTC CYCLONES 0

The Yellow Jackets defeated their Region 13 rivals the Cyclones, backed by nine hits, including four doubles and two home runs. This gave their starting pitcher good support, Drew Simmons threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Yellow Jackets offense was led by Zebastain Bolduc, he went 2-for-4 with two home runs for four RBIs. Gabe Sepulveda went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Klayton Hawkins went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI. Carlos Martinez went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Gustavo Gonzalez went 1-for-4 with a double and Javon Morrero went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Blake Schilling went 2-for-4, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Christian Rivera scored a run.

The Cyclones starting pitcher Christian Lessman threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Sam Boysen threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Jackson Peter, he went 2-for-4 and Frank Fernandez went 1-for-3. Drew Beier and Brady Linn both went 1-for-4, Austin Kantola and Jose Torres Rivera both had a sacrifice bunt and Dylan Haskamp earned two walks.

STCTC CYCLONES 1 ITASCA CC VIKINGS 0

The Cyclones defeated their Region 13 rivals the Vikings, backe by six timely hits, good defense an a very good pitching performance. Freshman, righty Grady Fuchs from Paynesville High School started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Freshman Carter Wessel, from Paynesville High School, he went 3-for-4 with a stolen base. Freshman Frank Fernandez from Keys Gate High School Florida went 2-for-4 with a stolen base. Freshman Jackson Peter from Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa High School went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk. Freshman Brady Linn for Rocori High School went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Freshman Austin Kantola from Dassel-Cokato High School was hit by a pitch and Sophomore Michael Solis from Gregory Portland High School of Texas was hit by a pitch. Freshman Drew Beier from Foley High School earned a walk and Freshman Joel Torres Rivera from Manuel Cru Maceira High School Puerto Rico scored a run.

The Vikings starting pitcher was Avery Liestman from Litchfield High School, he threw 7 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, one run, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Malib Colon threw 1/3 of an inning to close it out.

The Vikings over was led by Dawson Stevens, he went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Daniel Wensloff went 1-for-4. Kodi Miller had a sacrifice fly, Jake Eltisle earned two walks, Jackson’s Bonneville had a stolen base.