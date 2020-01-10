SCSU Wrestling Team Breaks Their Own National Record

(Photo: Tom Nelson)

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud State University wrestling team has broken a national record.

The Huskies posted its 55th consecutive dual match win Friday with a 30-4 victory over Maryville University.

The previous national record for consecutive dual meets wins in Division II was also held by St. Cloud State. They won 54 matches in a row from about 2011 through about 2015.

SCSU is ranked #1 in the nation right now and owns a 7-0 record.

The Huskies have not lost a dual match since January 14th, 2017.

