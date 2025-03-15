SCSU Wrestling In 3rd After 1st Day At NCAA Championship
INDIANAPOLIS (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud State Wrestling Team has a lot of ground to pick up after day one at the NCAA DII Wrestling Championship on Friday. The Huskies are sitting in third place after sessions 1 and 2.
St. Cloud is only 2 points behind Lander University for second place but they are 28.5 points behind first place University of Nebraska-Kearney. Session 3 is at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, and Session 4 will take place at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday.
Session 3 is the semi-finals and Session 4 is the championship round. St. Cloud State is seeking its 6th National Championship and first since 2021. SCSU's Head Coach Steve Constanzo was named National Coach of the Year on Thursday. It is the fourth time Constanzo has won the award. See below for how St. Cloud State's wrestlers did on Friday
SESSION 1 RESULTS - DAY 1
133 - Reece Barnhardt (UMary) 8-3 decision over Sam Spencer (St. Cloud St.)
157 - Joel Jesuroga (St. Cloud St.) 11-2 major decision over Kaden Renner (UMary)
165 - Nick Novak (St. Cloud St.) 6-1 decision over Bailey Gimbor (Kutztown)
174 - Jacobi Deal (Neb.-Kearney) won in overtime over Bryce Dagel (St. Cloud St.)
197 - Tereus Henry (Fort Hays St.) 5-4 decision over Dominic Murphy (St. Cloud St.)
SESSION 2 RESULTS - DAY 1
125 - Jakason Burks (Central Mo.) 12-2 major decision over Conor Knopick (St. Cloud St.)
133 - Sam Spencer (St. Cloud St.) 5-1 decision over James Armstrong Jr (West Liberty)
149 - Joey Semerad (McKendree) 8-4 decision over Colby Njos (St. Cloud St.)
157 - Joel Jesuroga (St. Cloud St.) 8-0 major decision over Thomas Nichols (American Int’l)
165 - Nick Novak (St. Cloud St.) 5-3 decision over Ivan Smith Jr. (N.M. Highlands)
174 - Bryce Dagel (St. Cloud St.) fall over Nathan Buckovich (Lander)
184 - Keegan Gehlhausen (Chadron St.) 17-5 major decision over Bryce Fitzpatrick (St. Cloud St.)
197 - Dominic Murphy (St. Cloud St.) 4-1 decision over Marvelous Rutledge (Lander)
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Stefan’s Dream Wins 5th Consecutive KVSC Trivia Title
- Sartell Police Chief Silgjord Is Now City’s Public Safety Director
- A Hauntingly Good Time Coming To St. Cloud This Weekend
- Children’s Theatre Star Brings Message Of Hope To New Production
- How Sweet It Is, WJON Show Celebrates One Year Anniversary
- 2024 Another Impactful Season For The Ledge Amphitheater
16 Wildest Foods Sold in NFL Stadiums
Gallery Credit: Matthew Wilkening
RANKED: These are the richest race car drivers
Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer
LOOK: These Are the Richest NFL players
Gallery Credit: Katrina Sirotta