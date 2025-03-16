SCSU’s Quest For 6th Wrestling Title Comes Up Short

INDIANAPOLIS (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud State University Wrestling team fell short in its efforts to claim its sixth National Championship this weekend. The Huskies brought home 3rd place with 57.5 points.

They were edged out for 2nd place by NSIC rival Augustana University with 63 points. The University of Nebraska-Kearney ran away with the title, taking the championship with 115 points.

It was Nebraska's second title in the last four years. St. Cloud State beat Nebraska-Kearney for its last title in 2021 and won titles in 2015, 2016, 2018, and 2019. The NCAA Division 2 Wrestling Championship was held on Friday and Saturday in Indianapolis.

