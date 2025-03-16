SCSU’s Quest For 6th Wrestling Title Comes Up Short
INDIANAPOLIS (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud State University Wrestling team fell short in its efforts to claim its sixth National Championship this weekend. The Huskies brought home 3rd place with 57.5 points.
They were edged out for 2nd place by NSIC rival Augustana University with 63 points. The University of Nebraska-Kearney ran away with the title, taking the championship with 115 points.
Get our free mobile app
It was Nebraska's second title in the last four years. St. Cloud State beat Nebraska-Kearney for its last title in 2021 and won titles in 2015, 2016, 2018, and 2019. The NCAA Division 2 Wrestling Championship was held on Friday and Saturday in Indianapolis.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Stefan’s Dream Wins 5th Consecutive KVSC Trivia Title
- Sartell Police Chief Silgjord Is Now City’s Public Safety Director
- A Hauntingly Good Time Coming To St. Cloud This Weekend
- Children’s Theatre Star Brings Message Of Hope To New Production
- How Sweet It Is, WJON Show Celebrates One Year Anniversary
- 2024 Another Impactful Season For The Ledge Amphitheater
LOOK: 25 fascinating vintage photos of the first Winter Olympic Games
The first-ever Winter Olympics were held in Chamonix, France, showcasing a variety of sports and athletes. Stacker assembled a collection of photos from those first Games.
Gallery Credit: Leesa Davis
KEEP READING: Here are 50 of the most famous sports goofs
30 famous people you might not know were college athletes
Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.
Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli