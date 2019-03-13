SCSU Wrestling Senior Captain Reflects on Storied Career [GALLERY]

ST. CLOUD -- The word "dynasty" can often times be thrown around, but it's the perfect word to describe the St. Cloud State Wrestling team.

The team captured the NCAA Division II National Title over the weekend in Cleveland, Ohio. This is their second straight title and fourth in the last five years.

Senior Captain Brett Velasquez has been apart of all four national titles. He says this run has truly been a blessing.

It's a testimony to coach Costanzo and the coaching staff, it's a testimony to the brotherhood we have on this team. It's been fun and a blessing and we're grateful to get this opportunity to represent SCSU.

Velazques is the ninth SCSU wrestler in team history to gain All-America status four times during his college career.

He says he can't thank head coach Steve Costanzo for the opportunity for recruiting him five years ago and is leaving the program in good hands.

We're passing the torch to them and I know they are going to do great things. I have no doubt they can bring another national title next year. This team is deep, they love wrestling and fighting for each other.

The title completes the St. Cloud State University wrestling team's perfect season after going 20-0, and 8-0 in the NSIC.

