SCSU’s Novak Receives Top Conference Honor

St. Cloud State Wrestling true sophomore and reigning NCAA Champion 157-pounder Nick Novak has been named the 2023 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Wrestler of the Year.

Novak went a perfect 27-0 while earning both Super Region V and NCAA Championships at 157 pounds. The New Prague, Minnesota native added a 10-0 dual record to earn First Team All-NSIC honors while recording eight major decisions, three tech falls and two pins over the course of his sophomore season.

St. Cloud State indicates Novak is the 18th National Champion and 151st All-American in program history. He is the eighth wrestler to earn Conference Wrestler of the Year honors under head coach Steve Costanzo , following John Sundgren (2011), Shamus O'Grady (2013), Tim Prescott (2015), Clint Poster (2016), Vince Dietz (2019), Kolton Eischens (2020) and Kameron Teacher (2021).