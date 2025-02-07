SCSU Wrestling Coach Selected to National Hall Of Fame

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud State University's longtime wrestling coach is going into the Hall of Fame.

The Division II Coaches Association announced Friday their eight inductees for this year's Jim Koch Division II Men's Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Steve Costanzo has led the powerhouse SCSU program for the past 19 seasons. He's the winningest coach in school history with a record of 281 wins and just 31 losses. He's led the Huskies to five national championships, 12 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Championships, and eight NWCA National Dual Titles. He's coached seven NCAA Individual Champions. Costanzo is a three-time NCAA Division II National Coach of the Year.

NWCA
This year the Huskies are 11-0 overall and they are ranked #1 in the nation.

Friday the Huskies are on the road at Northern State in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

