SCSU Volleyball Wrapping Up Regular Season

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud State University volleyball team will wrap up its regular season at home on Friday against Winona State.

The Huskies are 23-2 overall and 17-0 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

They are ranked #2 overall in the nation in Division II, and they are #1 in the second NCAA Regional Rankings.

The Huskies are one of five teams from the NSIC ranked in the region and are being joined by Concordia-St. Paul, Southwest Minnesota State, Wayne State, and Northern State.

SCSU is looking to make its fifth straight appearance in the NCAA tournament. The NCAA Volleyball selection show will be on Monday, November 25th at 6:30 p.m.

St. Cloud State has clinched its third NSIC regular season championship in program history and is the number one overall seed for the upcoming NSIC Tournament. They have won 19 straight matches.

Fifth year outside hitter Kenzie Foley is the NSIC Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. And, head coach Chad Braegelmann was named the NSIC Coach of the Year for the third time.

