SCSU to screen Holocaust Documentary Next Week. 

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Next week, St. Cloud State University’s Center for Holocaust and Genocide Education has teamed up with Twin Cities PBS and the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas to present a unique film series.

Through February 7th, SCSU will screen episodes of the documentary “The U.S. and the Holocaust” by filmmakers Ken Burns, Lynn Novick, and Sarah Botstein.

Screenings are free to all students and the public.

The episodes will air in English Monday nights at the Atwood Memorial Center Theater, and in Spanish Tuesday nights.

SCSU’s annual “Scott and Lynn Bryce Lecture on Holocaust Education” is intended to honor the lives of the victims of the Holocaust and is named after two SCSU professors who founded the Holocaust Education department at SCSU.

The screenings will lead up to this year’s Scott and Lynn Bryce Lecture titled “International Holocaust Remembrance Day” Thursday, February 9th.

This year’s lecture speakers are Steve Hunegs, Executive Director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas, and Rebecca Erbelding, a historian and curator at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C.

For more information on the lecture and documentary screenings, click here.