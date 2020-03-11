SCSU Sports Affected by NCAA Limiting Attendance at Tournaments

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud State University sports fans might have to find another way to watch athletes competing in tournaments this winter.

The NCAA announced Wednesday that due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, they will only allow essential staff and limited family attendance at this week's championship events.

These restrictions will impact wrestling, women's basketball, and swim and dive teams.

The NCAA also announced similar restrictions for the men's basketball tournament scheduled for later this month.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app