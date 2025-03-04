SCSU Professor Named 2025 Educator of the Year
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A professor at St. Cloud State University has been given a top honor.
J. Scott Baker has been named a 2025 Educator of the Year by Minnesota State. Baker is an associate professor of secondary education. He was honored by the Minnesota State Board of Trustees Awards.
He is one of three SCSU employees to receive awards from Minnesota State.
Director of Graduate Student Services Melanie Guentzel was recognized as a 2025 Outstanding Service Faculty recipient.
Assistant Environmental and Technological Studies Professor Jungwon Ahn was named a 2025 Outstanding Educator.
Award winners will be formally honored at a lunch on April 16th in St. Paul.
