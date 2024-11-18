SCSU Earns #1 Seed, Hosting Match in NSIC Tournament

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- For the second time in school history the St. Cloud State University volleyball team will host a first-round NSIC tournament game.

The Huskies are the top seed and will host Sioux Falls at Halenbeck Hall on Tuesday night at 6:00 p.m.

The top eight teams in the NSIC advance to the single-elimination tournament.

The top four seeds host the quarterfinals and the semi-finals and finals are hosted at the highest remaining seed.

SCSU is 18-0 in the conference and 24-2 overall and is ranked #2 in the nation.

The top eight teams in the NCAA region will advance to the regional tournament on December 5th through the 8th. An automatic bid will go to the winner of the NSIC post season tournament.

