SCSU Earns #1 Seed, Hosting Central Regional

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Riding a 23-match win streak, the St. Cloud State University women's volleyball team has earned the #1 seed in the Central Regional in the NCAA Division II national volleyball tournament.

As the top seed, the Huskies will play host to the first three rounds of the tournament at Halenbeck Hall from December 5th through the 7th.

St. Cloud State is one of three Minnesota teams that have qualified for the Central Region tournament.

Central Region Match-ups:

#1 SCSU (27-2) vs. #8 Ouachita Baptist (22-9)

#4 Concordia-St. Paul (23-6) vs. #5 Missouri Western (23-7)

#2 Central Oklahoma (30-2) vs. #7 Southwest Minnesota State (23-5)

#3 Nebraska-Kearney (30-2) vs. #6 Washburn (20-7)

NCAA NCAA loading...

St. Cloud State University enters the tournament with a 27-2 overall record and is riding a program-best 23-match win streak. The team has been ranked #2 in the nation for four weeks in a row behind undefeated Ferris State.

The Huskies are in the NCAA tournament for the fifth year in a row and for the 10th time overall in program history.

St. Cloud State St. Cloud State loading...

The DII women's volleyball championship starts with 64 teams. Twenty-three of the teams that make up the field enter the tournament via an automatic bid from winning their respective conferences. As the champion of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, SCSU earned an automatic bid.

The selection committee picks the 41 at-large bids.

St. Cloud State University hosted a watch party for the announcement on Monday night at Legends Bar and Grill in St. Cloud.

St. Cloud State St. Cloud State loading...

The 64-team tournament begins with regional competition on December 5th. The tournament will conclude on December 14th with the championship match at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Get our free mobile app

Cal State LA is the defending national champion. St. Cloud State lost in the first round of the tournament last year.

READ RELATED ARTICLES