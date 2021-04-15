SCSU Creating Partnership With Students [PODCAST]

St. Cloud State University Vice President of Strategic Enrollment Management Jason Woods joined me on WJON today. Jason says St. Cloud State wants students to be active from the beginning of their education which is why each student has their own location on the web to track their development as a student. He says for students who enter St. Cloud State undecided they reach out with numerous options to help them arrive on their major. Jason says St. Cloud State specializes in numerous things including communication, nursing, education, business and more.

In the past year online learning became a bigger part of both college and high school education. Jason says now that in-person learning is available to students in large part, there are distinct advantages for students which includes interpersonal communication, group activities and in-person help from faculty and staff. Woods says some students do better using online learning because they may be introverted and that option is still available. Extroverts on the flipside may benefit more from in-person learning.

Woods says a 4-year degree at St. Cloud State gives students a wide knowledge to go along with the life skills with many young students being are on their on for the first time in their lives. He says the benefits of a 4-year degree gives students workforce options, placement assistance and options for future learning if students choose to go that route.

Learn more about St. Cloud State University.

