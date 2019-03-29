SCSU Basketball Has Roster Spots to Fill [PODCAST]

The St. Cloud State men's basketball team graduated 6 seniors off their 22-9 team this season. The Huskies have signed just 2 players to National Letters of Intent so far to join the team next season which includes 6'4 wing Anthony Roberts from Illinois. Head Coach Matt Reimer joined me on WJON Thursday to talk about this year's team and the opening that have for next season. Listen below.

St. Cloud State has 4 roster spots to fill and some big shoes to fill with seniors Gage Davis, Sean Smith, Brindley Theisen, Adam Heede-Andersen, Jace Kitchen, and Ryan Wynn.