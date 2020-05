This week in the WJON My Life series I talk with St. Cloud State men's basketball coach Matt Reimer. It all began for Matt in a small town in Northeast Iowa called Elkader. Matt talked to me about how he grew up, when he began to love basketball, his family and his journey to become the head coach of the SCSU men's basketball program. Listen below.

WJON's My Life series airs from 6-7 a.m. Saturday mornings.