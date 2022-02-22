SCSU Men’s Basketball Looks to Extend Their Season Wednesday

The St. Cloud State men's basketball team has battled through numerous challenges during the 2021-2022 season which includes losing players to the transfer portal, injuries, COVID-19 and personal loss. SCSU head coach Matt Reimer joined me on WJON today, a day before the Huskies look to extend their season in the NSIC tournament at Wayne State at 6 p.m.

Reimer says 6 of their last 7 games have come down to one possession and the Huskies managed just 1 win in their games with 2 of them ending in overtime loses. Reimer says leading scorer Anthony Roberts had someone very close to him shot and killed in Chicago last week and he wasn't sure Roberts would be available to play. Roberts played and earned the North Division NSIC player of the week for his performance in the Huskies' win over Minnesota-Crookston and overtime loss against Bemidji State.

Reimer says despite their 10-17 record they have proven to have the ability to beat anyone but they also know they could lose to anyone. He says the didn't have it in their first meeting with Wayne State (83-59 loss on January 21). Reimer says they missed some makeable shots in the first half that would have changed the direction the game was headed.

If St. Cloud State were to upset Wayne State Wednesday night they would play Saturday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota against Minnesota State-Moorhead at 1:30 p.m. If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Matt Reimer it is available below.