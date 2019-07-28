SCPD Investigating Assault on University Drive South

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Police Department is investigating an assault that happened Sunday morning.

Authorities say officers responded shortly after 7:30 a.m. to a report of an assault in progress on University Drive South at 8th Avenue South. The caller told police two men were beating a third person with some type of pole.

Officers found the 32-year-old victim at the scene. Based on his injuries, authorities say they believe the weapon used in the assault may have been a wooden shovel handle.

The victim was taken to St. Cloud Hospital and is currently in critical condition. His name has not been released.

Police say they believe the assault was likely a continuation of a fight reported in the 700 block of 14th Street South earlier that morning and that this was not a random incident.

Authorities did not release descriptions of the suspects but say they received information that a bystander may have video recorded the assault using their cell phone.

If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to contact the police department at 320-251-1200.