Scott V. Monson, 56, St. Stephen

September 14, 1964 - Decmeber 12, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at St. Stephen Catholic Church in St. Stephen for Scott V. Monson, age 56, of St. Stephen who died Saturday at University of Minnesota Medical Center, Minneapolis. Rev. Ronald Weyrens and Rev. Eugene Doyle will concelebrate. Visitation will be from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services on Wednesday at the church. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Scott was born September 14, 1964 in St. Cloud to David & Beverly (Stelton) Monson. He married Kathy Spoden on April 25, 1992 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Scott was a driver for TKI and has lived in the Sauk Rapids/St. Stephen area all of his life. He was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Church, Sauk Rapids VFW Auxiliary and Sons of Legion in Rice.

Scott loved riding his Gold Wing, fishing, sporting events, 80's rock, and get togethers with family and friends. He had a contagious smile, was caring and fun loving. Scott was hard working, dependable and considerate of others.

Survivors include his wife Kathy of St. Stephen; sons, Troy of Sauk Rapids, Trent of Minneapolis, sisters, Wanda (Allan) Broda of Sartell, Linda (Barney) Molitor of Sauk Rapids, Marla (Greg) Williamson of Eden Prairie; brother, Kevin (Kristy) of Rice; his bulldog, Dude and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and nephew, Kyle Molitor.