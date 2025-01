August 22, 1966 - January 12, 2025

Scott D. Brutger, 58, passed away peacefully at his home in St. Cloud on Sunday, January 12, 2025 after a courageous fight with pancreatic cancer.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

He was born on August 22, 1966 to David and Jeannette Brutger in St. Cloud.

Scott leaves his legacy with his daughter, Taylor (Christopher) Thompson and his 3 young grandchildren, Malachi, Elisha, and Hannah.