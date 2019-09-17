Scott A. Burton, 49, St. Cloud

March 11, 1970 - September 15, 2019

Memorial Services will be 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Scott A. Burton, 49, of St. Cloud who passed away on Sunday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Friends and relatives may call one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

Scott Allen Burton was born on March 11, 1970 in St. Cloud to Walter and Evelyn (Koepp) Burton. He was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids. Scott attended and graduated from St. Cloud Apollo High School. He enjoyed fishing, going out to eat and watching his favorite television show, Dukes of Hazard. Scott was a determined, hardworking and strong-willed man. He was very friendly and like to visit with others.

Survivors include his father, Walter (Dorothy) of Rice; sister and brother, Sherri Jaeger of Sartell and Randy (Sherry Stein) of Foley; and step siblings, Deb Ross of Monticello, Diane (Tim) Miller of Hutchinson, Allan (Marsha) Fahsl of Clear Lake and Donna (Russell) Sullivan of Dairyland, WI. He was preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn.