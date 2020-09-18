Scooter, Pickup Crash in Little Falls

LITTLE FALLS -- A woman on a scooter was taken to the hospital after she was struck by a pickup.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 7:00 p.m. Thursday on the ramp going westbound on Highway 10 to northbound Highway 27 in Little Falls.

The pickup driven by 66-year-old Donald Handeland of Cushing was turning to go north on Highway 27 from Highway 10 when the motorized scooter was in the crosswalk and the two collided.

The driver of the scooter, 64-year-old Denise Smith of Brainerd, was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.