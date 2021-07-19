Grab a lawn chair, a blanket and get ready to kick back and relax. The St. Cloud Municipal Band will kick off their summer outdoor concert series on Thursday, July 22 in St. Cloud's Barden Park.

After taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you'll be able to catch them live in action for the next 4 weeks. They're a just a group of community members with a love for music who want to share their talents with the community.

According to their website, they describe themselves as, 'a fellowship of musicians sharing our tradition of performing great music."

On Thursday, July 29th they've got a special performance with the Meire Grove Band. Then, the St. Cloud Municipal Band will be back in action solo again the following Thursday, August 5 and wrap things up for the summer on Thursday, August 12.

All of the performances in the concert series will take place in Barden Park at 7:30 p.m. The band typically hosts a summer, fall and spring concert series.

They had been previously gathering in Wilson Park to play their music and practice during the pandemic restrictions. They would gather 25 musicians in the park who had to be spaced 10 feet apart, according to their website. You can see a video of what that looked like below.

The St. Cloud Municipal Band was started sometime after the Civil War dating back to 1865. Soldiers came home from the war and started performing together. They're supported in part by a grant from the Central Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

Barden Park is located at 720 Fifth Avenue South in St. Cloud.

