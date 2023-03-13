Schriener Appointed Interim Chief Until Incoming Chief Begins

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Sartell officials recognized long-time police chief Jim Hughes for his years of service.

During Monday's city council meeting, the council held a special presentation to thank Hughes for his 32 years in service with the Sartell police department.

The council present Hughes with a special plaque in addition to several compliments thanking him for his many years to the city.

I want to thank you for everything you've done for our community. For our public safety teams, for the youth who run around our neighbors without fear for their safety. Over the past two decades you've single handedly had the largest individual impact on our community. For that I salute you, I congratulate you and thank you chief Hughes.

Hughes is retiring at the end of the month. He says it's been an honor to work for the city of Sartell and he looks forward to his next stage in life, which includes doing some traveling.

Earlier this month, the council approved hiring Brandon Silgjord as the city's next police chief. Silgjord is currently the Supervising Deputy Sheriff in the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office in Duluth.

He's expected to start in either May or June, pending a comprehensive background check and psychological exam.

With the position vacant for a few months, the council approved appointing Deputy Chief Wayne Schriener as interim Police Chief to fill the role until Silgjord joins the department.

The Sartell Police Department currently has 21 sworn peace officers, a community service/code enforcement officer, three non-sworn support staff and fourteen volunteer Reserve Officers.

