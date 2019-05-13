Sartell Honors Retiring Deputy Chief, New Deputy Chief Sworn In

SARTELL -- There's a few changes coming to the staff at the Sartell Police Department.

During Monday's city council meeting, the council recognized Deputy Chief Dale Struffert for his years of service to the community as he retires later this month

Struffert has worked for the city of Sartell for over 29 years and has been a licensed police officer for over 34 years.

He says his law enforcement career has been an adventure.

Moving from the bottom man on the the totem pole, to the second highest. I've seen the growth of not only the department but the city and the change in law enforcement.

The night also included swearing in Wayne Schreiner as the new Deputy Chief.

Schreiner has been working in law enforcement for about 20 years. He says he's looking forward to his new chapter.

Looking forward to the new challenges and continuing the work that was done before me. We have a great group of employee's and some exciting times coming with our new building. Should be exciting.

Struffert's official last day will be May 31st. This week is also National Police Week.