Police Investigate Possible Threats At Sartell High School

SARTELL (WJON News) -- The Sartell police department investigated a possible school threat early Wednesday morning.

Police Chief Brandon Silgjord says at about 5:20 a.m. they were made aware through the FBI's National Threat Operations Center and Minnesota BCA of a Snapchat group message with a student who made references to self-harm and possible threats to cause violence at the Sartell High School.

Officers quickly notified school officials and enacted a plan to keep students away from the schools if needed. Officers then were able to locate the student who made the comments and their parents who were cooperative with the investigation. It was then determined that it was safe to continue the school day.

The incident remains under investigation.

Silgjord says the incident highlights the importance of the partnerships that exist between our state and federal law enforcement agencies and their support for a quick response to potential threats at a local level. It is also a stark reminder for parents to urge their kids to report concerning messages or posts on social media and not wait until they are caught by secondary safety measures.

