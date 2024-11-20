3 St. Cloud Metro Schools Have Referendums in 2025

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Voters in three St. Cloud metro area school districts will be asked to go to the polls and vote on referendum questions in 2025.

The districts are asking for property tax increases to help pay for building improvements, a new building, and athletic facility upgrades.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE:

The Sauk Rapids-Rice School Board has put two referendum questions on a ballot for February 11th.

The first question asks for $37.2 million to build a new Early Childhood Center to replace Hillside.

The second question asks for $17.7 million to develop a new Outdoor Activity Complex on the high school campus to replace the current stadium at the middle school.

The district says, if both questions are approved, the estimated tax impact would be about $4 per year on a median home valued at $260,000.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN:

The Sartell - St. Stephen School Board has put two referendum questions on the ballot for February 11th.

The first question asks for $21.9 million for a new HVAC system at Riverview Intermediate School.

The second question asks for $8.48 million for outdoor improvements to athletic fields and physical education spaces at the Sartell High School.

The school district says, if both questions are approved, the total tax impact would be about $109 a year for a median home valued at about $300,000.

ST. CLOUD AREA SCHOOLS:

The St. Cloud Area School District has two referendum questions on the ballot for April 8th. This isn't official just yet, the School Board needs to formally approve the referendum during Wednesday night's (11/20) meeting.

The first question is asking for $50 million for updates to Apollo High School including a controlled entrance and flexible learning spaces.

The second question asks for $15 million for a multipurpose facility on the Apollo grounds to host a variety of physical activities.

The estimated tax impact on a $250,000 home is about $40 a year.

