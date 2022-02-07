School Bus Carrying 8 Kids Involved in Crash Near Benson

BENSON -- On Monday at about 7:30 a.m. Swift County emergency officials were called to a crash involving a school bus and a pickup.

The Swift County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened near the town of Benson.

The bus had eight children on board and the bus driver. The pick-up struck the side of the school bus directly in front of the rear axel pushing the bus into the ditch where it stopped. The bus stayed upright and did not tip over.

The driver of the pick-up, 23-year-old Joshua Manzke of Benson, was transported to the Benson hospital for observation.

The driver of the bus, 69-year-old Charles Jobgen of Clontarf, was checked at the scene with no injuries.

The children on the bus were also checked by ambulance personnel after being put on a second bus to stay warm. One of the children was picked up at the scene by their parent as the other seven children continued to school for the day.