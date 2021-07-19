St. Cloud Woman Hurt in Saturday Night Collision with Deer

QUAMBA -- A St. Cloud woman was hurt in collision with a deer on Saturday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 11:40 p.m. on Highway 23 on the east side of Quamba in Kanabec County.

Twenty-eight-year-old Tyler Kociemba of Sauk Rapids was driving a Jeep west when the vehicle hit a deer causing the airbags to deploy.

Kociemba was not hurt but his passenger, 26-year-old Dezarae Ritter of St. Cloud, was taken to Welia Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

