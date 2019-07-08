Sauk Rapids Teen Survives Near Drowning Incident

CLEARWATER -- A Sauk Rapids teen survived a near drowning incident at Warner Lake Park last week.

A group of family and friends were swimming on a tube when the teen decided to swim to shore around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 17-year-old Ryan Gordon decided to swim to shore with his 21-year-old brother Antonio Costantino. At some point, Gordon told Costantino he couldn't make it, was turning blue and ultimately went below the surface of the water. Costantino grabbed Gordon and swam him back to shore.

The sheriff's office says Gordon had shallow breathing and was unresponsive. Family members and other citizens provided first aid until emergency crews arrived.

Authorities believe Gordon had an asthma attack while swimming to shore.

Gordon's current condition is unknown.