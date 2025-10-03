SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The Sauk Rapids-Rice school district is sharing designs for two big construction projects.

The district is building a new $37.2 million Early Childhood Center and a new $17.7 million outdoor athletic complex. They will both be built next to the high school. Both projects were approved by the voters earlier this year.

The district says it is nearing the completion of the design development stage. They are hoping to be ready to go out to bid in December or January. Construction is scheduled to begin in the spring with completion in August 2027.

For a look at the full list of artist renderings of both projects, click here.