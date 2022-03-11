Sauk Rapids-Rice School District Announces Staff Changes

SAUK RAPIDS -- The Sauk Rapids-Rice school district has announced some changes to their high school and middle school staff.

Sandy Logrono has been named the interim principal at the high school beginning next school year. Logrono and Steve Wagner will both be serving as co-principals for the remainder of this school year following Karl Nohner's resignation.

Get our free mobile app

Superintendent Brad Bergstrom says the district will begin a comprehensive search for a new high school principal in December, with hopes of hiring someone by March 2023.

Bergstrom says current Middle School principal Jessica Messerich, will become an assistant principal at the high school. She will also lead the development of a secondary online school.

Nic Johnson will remain as the assistant principal at the middle school. Bergstrom says the district will begin a search for a new middle school principal this month.

Finally, Bergstrom says the district will also begin their search for a new Activities Director, after NaDean Schroeder announced her resignation earlier this month.