Sauk Rapids-Rice Activities Director Resigning

SAUK RAPIDS -- The Sauk Rapids-Rice Activities Director is resigning.

NaDean Schroder's last day on the job will be June 30th. She began her career in education at Sauk Rapids-Rice in 2016 as the AD and has served in that role for the last six years.

A news release announcing her resignation says Schroder has guided the activities department through a number of changes during her tenure including the addition of multiple activities and clubs as well as helping grow many programs to be sectional and state competitors.