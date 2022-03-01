Sauk Rapids-Rice Activities Director Resigning
SAUK RAPIDS -- The Sauk Rapids-Rice Activities Director is resigning.
NaDean Schroder's last day on the job will be June 30th. She began her career in education at Sauk Rapids-Rice in 2016 as the AD and has served in that role for the last six years.
Get our free mobile app
A news release announcing her resignation says Schroder has guided the activities department through a number of changes during her tenure including the addition of multiple activities and clubs as well as helping grow many programs to be sectional and state competitors.
15 Ways You Can Help People in Ukraine Right Now
As Americans watch events unfold in Ukraine, many wonder how they can help. Below is a list of organizations responding to the crisis in Ukraine along with information on how you can support their various missions.