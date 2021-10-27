Sauk Rapids-Rice High School Hosting Free Indoor Halloween Event

If you were hoping to take the kiddos trick or treating indoors this year, you're in luck! Sauk Rapids-Rice Public Schools announced they're hosting 'Not So Spooky Halloween' on Thursday, October 28 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The event will be set up inside of Sauk Rapids-Rice High School (a good thing too because it's supposed to rain). According to the district's official Facebook page, "Students will trick or treat through our 'neighborhoods' within the Sauk Rapids-Rice High School and play carnival games in our commons. Lots of candy and prizes will be available."

In addition to the trick or treating and carnival games, the school will also be running a food drive in conjunction with the event. You're encouraged to donate canned goods or other non-perishable food items to help support local families in need this holiday season.

Of course, costumes are definitely encouraged--the more creative, the better! And remember, keep it 'not so spooky' because kids of all ages will be attending the event.

If you're interested in going, the 'Not So Spooky Halloween' party is free and open to everyone.

You're asked to enter the school through Door 23, just to the right of Door 1. Sauk Rapids-Rice High School is located at 1835 Osauka Road Northeast in Sauk Rapids.

You can find more information on the district's Facebook page.



