Sauk Rapids-Rice Culinary Team At National Competition Saturday

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The Sauk Rapids-Rice culinary team is heading to Baltimore this weekend for a national tournament.

They'll be competing in the management competition at the National ProStart Invitational.

Teacher Mary Levinski says their concept is The Hungry Piranha, focusing on Korean Street Food. She says their concept hits on five of the top 10 culinary trends for 2025.

The team qualified for nationals by taking first place in the management competition at the state event in March.

In previous years, Sauk Rapids-Rice has placed second in the nation twice and fifth once. Only the top five teams get to cross the stage.

They will compete this Saturday at 3:00 p.m. The awards will be announced on Sunday night.

