SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The sounds of patriotic music will fill the air along the Mississippi River in Sauk Rapids.

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Area Musicians Collective is hosting the concert on Tuesday, June 17th at 5:30 p.m. at The Clearing.

Organizer Ryan Kissinger says the group was formed in August of last year as a way to raise funds for the Sauk Rapids-Rice school music boosters program.

We have a band and a choir, and we're going to actually be doing a couple of pieces together, so you are going to see upwards of 90 to 100 people performing all at one time.

They'll be performing songs like "The Star Spangled Banner", "America The Beautiful", "Battle Hymn of the Republic", and more.

Kissinger says the night will also include the Honor Guard from the Sauk Rapids VFW Post 6992, and they'll be highlighting all branches of the United States military.

Our band and choir will be doing a salute to the armed forces, which includes all six anthems of the military branches of the United States.

They are also expecting representation from local police, fire, ambulance, and other first responders.

The concert is free to attend, but they are requesting non-perishable food donations to support Agape Warriors Ministry.

Monetary donations will benefit the music programs at Sauk Rapids-Rice.

