Sauk Rapids Native Prow Scores Goal in NHL Debut

BUFFALO, NY -- Sauk Rapids native Ethan Prow made his National Hockey League debut on Wednesday night playing for the Buffalo Sabres.

The 29-year-old Prow joined the organization on a one-year deal during the off-season and spent the past three months as an alternate captain in Rochester. He was initially added to Buffalo's taxi squad on Wednesday morning, then found out he would be in the line-up that night after a defenseman was placed into COVID-19 protocol.

By the end of the night, Prow had his first NHL goal.

Prow played for the St. Cloud State University Huskies from 2012 through 2016.

Get our free mobile app

Prow has played 283 professional games spanning seven seasons and three leagues. Prior to this year, he had gone overseas after bouncing around the minors without ever getting the call to the NHL. He says he came back to fulfill his dream of playing in the NHL.