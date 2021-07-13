Sauk Rapids Mom Opens Up About Her Daughter’s Suicide

SAUK RAPIDS -- A Sauk Rapids woman is speaking out after her daughter committed suicide this spring. Kerri Perkett says her daughter, Myrissa Perkett-Peyatt, was 16-years-old and was a sophomore at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School. They recently moved to town from West Virginia.

Kerri Perkett says her daughter had a lot of passion for people and wanted to be the voice for the unheard. She was also battling depression and was diagnosed with Suicide Ideation. She spent 30 days working on her depression issues at Clara's House. However, on May 18th she made the decision to take her own life. She died on May 25th.

Perkett says by talking about her daughter's death she is hoping to help other families.

Too many parents aren't seeing the signs. They are brushing it off like my child won't do that. I thought my child won't do that, my child would never take her life. She may be depressed or sad, and it's not that. So we want to raise more awareness and prevention. Give people hope and acknowledge that they do need help and get them the help that they need.

Perkett says she not only wants to raise awareness about teenage depression and suicide, but she also wants to talk about the importance of organ donation.

Their hearts are beating somewhere in somebody else. It's very important organ donation is slim, very few people are donating organs anymore. Myrissa was the first child in St. Cloud Hospital in 12 years to donate organs.

Myrissa saved eight lives through the donation of her organs.

The family is hoping to one day launch a non-profit called Myrissa Smiles Foundation offering scholarships to culinary students at Sauk Rapids and at Richwood High School in West Virginia.

They are also in the early stages of planning a suicide awareness walk for September 5th in Sauk Rapids. More details will be coming together in the next several weeks on this event.

