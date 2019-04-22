Sauk Rapids Honors Its ‘Citizen of the Year’

SAUK RAPIDS -- From toy drives to kickball tournaments a Sauk Rapids man is giving back to his community all while staying active. The community officially honored this year's "Sauk Rapids Citizen Of the Year" Monday with an open house and a mayor's proclamation.

Mitch Eickhoff , along with several of his friends, started "Fat Guys Hot Chicks Active" several years ago as a way to turn their love of running into a fundraising non-profit for other local organizations. Eickhoff is quick to point out that he didn't do it alone.

I'm just part of a group that really started all of this, and they should really be recognized just as much as I am. We decided to start fundraising and giving back to the community on our own terms instead of just volunteering, and it just blossomed from there I guess.

The group organizes the annual Trot for Tots 5K in December. More recently Eickhoff has taken his volunteerism globally through a group that raising money for the poor through running. He says it is a way to see the world in a unique way.

I'm going to Malawi, Africa in about three weeks. I've been to South Asia, and I'm heading to South America next year.

As for advice for someone who would like to do more to help the community, Eickhoff says "just do it".

The more people that we have in the community that helps each other, just the better community we'll be.

Eickhoff was also recognized Monday night during the regular Sauk Rapids City Council meeting.