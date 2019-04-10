Eickhoff Named Sauk Rapids’ 2019 ‘Citizen of the Year’

Mitch Eickhoff

SAUK RAPIDS -- A man who has spent the past several years fundraising for causes both locally and globally has been named the Sauk Rapids Citizen of the Year for 2019.

The committee on Wednesday announced Mitch Eickhoff is this year's recipient.

Eickhoff has set a goal of running on every continent. So far he's accomplished that in North America, Europe, and Asia. His next goal is to run a half-marathon in Malawi, Africa coming-up in May.  

He will be honored on Monday, April 22nd during a reception at the Sauk Rapids Government Center.  An open house will start at 4:30 p.m. with a program at 5:15 p.m.

Following the reception, the City Council will recognize Eickhoff at their 6:00 p.m. meeting.

